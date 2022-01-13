KC Royals farmhand shockingly jumps from ACL to Triple-A Omaha

Sunday was a very busy day for the KC Royals. Whether it was facing off against the Houston Astros or officially adding notable veteran reinforcements, the Royals had several irons in the fire. The minor-league affiliates were equally active, including a surprising promotion from the Arizona Complex League straight to Triple-A Omaha for infielder Stone Russell.

The Storm Chasers announced the transaction on Sunday ahead of their series finale against the visiting St. Paul Saints. This move came a day after Stone Russell went three-for-three in a Saturday game down in Arizona, according to Raising Royals.

Competing between the summer ACL season and the Instructional League, the “Bridge” Surprise Royals are playing some great ball, winners of 9 of their last 11 games!#RaisingRoyals 🧱x🧱 pic.twitter.com/EpWorzDbKx — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) September 1, 2024

A Triple-A addition was likely after KC Royals moves Saturday

The 20-year-old Russell isn't likely to see much action in Omaha, rather serving as the emergency infielder for the time being. Kansas City designated infielder CJ Alexander for assignment in Saturday's flurry of moves, leaving a hole in Omaha for the time being. Russell has multiple starts this season at all three bases, but his 33 starts at second base is by far the leading position.

Alexander made his long-awaited MLB debut this season but failed to carve out a reliable role. He appeared in four games, but only recorded eight plate appearances. He recorded his first big-league hit on July 2, his final appearance for Kansas City this year.

The Royals selected Russell in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, 529th overall. The IMG Academy product played in 45 games for the ACL Royals, slashing .260/.352/.357 with two home runs and 21 RBIs, earning an 87 wRC+. Ten of those RBIs came in July, including three on a deep shot to right field.

#Royals 2023 18th round pick Stone Russell goes the other way for a 3-run 💣! @KCRoyalsPD pic.twitter.com/YvO3jvUlUf — Prospects Worldwide (@ProspectsWorldW) July 19, 2024

The ACL Royals' season concluded on Saturday, with the team finishing 25-35. Led by catcher and Kansas City's 10th-best prospect, Ramón Ramírez, the team placed third in the ACL West standings. The roster featured other top Royals prospects, including outfielder Asbel González, who recorded a team-high 25 stolen bases in 41 games.

The Storm Chasers have 18 games left in the regular season, but they already have a postseason berth secured. Omaha won the first-half title in the International League, guaranteeing them home-field advantage in the International League Championship Series. Werner Park will host the three-game series from September 24-26. This marks the Storm Chasers' first postseason appearance since 2014 when they won their second consecutive Triple-A National Championship.

