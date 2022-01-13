KC Royals could enjoy great matchup against rival tonight

Who's Minnesota's best starting pitcher — Pablo López or Bailey Ober — is a debate worth having. Some will say López, 14-8 with a 4.05, should get the nod, while others will claim Ober's 12-6 record and 3.95 makes the question too close to call. Fortunately, the KC Royals won't face López during their three-game weekend series with Minnesota, but they must face Ober in tonight's 6:05 p.m. CDT contest.

As strange as it might sound, though, drawing Ober could be a good thing for Kansas City.

A very good thing.

The Royals tend to punish Ober, especially this season. He's 0-2 against KC in two 2024 starts with the Royals pummeling him for 14 runs in 6.1 innings. Kansas City battered Ober for three home runs, a triple, a double, and three singles in 1.1 innings March 31, and he was charged with all eight runs he and reliever Kody Funderburk allowed before the second frame ended.

Ober lasted much longer the next time he faced the Royals May 29 — five innings, to be precise — but gave up six runs on nine hits, including another three homers.

Not surprising, then, is that his career record against the Royals isn't good. In nine starts, he's 0-4, 7.71. Obviously, the Royals hope he turns in his usual kind of performance against them tonight. If that happens, it could make for a good time at Kauffman Stadium.

Who will start on the mound for Kansas City?

Alec Marsh, back in the starting rotation after the Royals recalled him last weekend, is manager Matt Quatraro's choice to face the Twins tonight. Marsh, 7-8 with a 4.70 ERA in 21 starts and a relief appearance, lost to Houston Sunday and gave up five runs in seven innings to Minnesota May 27. He's 0-2, 5.25 in his two career starts against the Twins.

What's at stake in this evening's contest?

A lot. After winning Friday night's series opener, the Royals hold a razor-thin half-game leads over Minnesota for second place in the American League Central and the league's second Wild Card spot.

Kansas City is also 4.5 games behind first-place Cleveland with 20 games left in the regular season.

Who's in the starting lineup for the KC Royals?

Here's how Quatraro is deploying his club:

Here's how we're taking the field behind Alec Marsh tonight against the Twins. pic.twitter.com/Vzy98RdlWN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 7, 2024

Who's in Minnesota's lineup?

Here it is:

Saturday Night squad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yrzaQsrCEo — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 7, 2024

How can Royals fans follow the game?

Tonight's telecast is available only on FOX. Radio fans can catch it on Kansas City stations 96.5 FM The Fan and KFNZ-AM 610, and the affiliates of the Royals Radio Network.

