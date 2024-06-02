KC Royals 2 biggest losers, 2 winners from May
By Jacob Milham
Loser: Nick Anderson
One of Kansas City's low-risk offseason moves was acquiring reliever Nick Anderson from the Atlanta Braves. General manager J.J. Picollo continued the player pipeline between the two teams this offseason when he acquired Anderson for cash considerations on Nov. 17.
Anderson's Atlanta tenure saw him be a very reliable reliever, posting a 3.06 ERA across 35 1/3 innings. But, the NL contenders let Anderson leave for cash? In hindsight, the right shoulder strain that landed him on the 60-day IL should have been a bigger red flag to fans. Now, May proves why the Braves were willing to part with Anderson.
Anderson's control is erratic at best, walking six batters in 10 May appearances. Even the battles ending in an out feel like an absolute war, with Anderson struggling to locate his pitches over the plate. Quatraro had a noticeably short leash with Anderson on the recent road trip to Tampa Bay and Minnesota.
The 33-year-old Anderson had stellar 2020 and 2021 seasons, but major injuries have dampened those bright spots. There were worse Royals relievers than Anderson in May, but he had no redeeming factors in the month. He doesn't strike out a ton of batters, walks more than the usual reliever, and lacks a reliable pitch arsenal.
Kansas City needs to evaluate other bullpen options while few arms produce consistently. It is a tumultuous time for the Royals relievers, but this team needs to utilize Anderson's remaining minor-league options, at least, to avoid a maintaining a dismal status quo.