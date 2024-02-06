Kansas City Royals fans need this Bobby Witt Jr. shirt
The Kansas City Royals locked up Bobby Witt Jr. with an 11-year, $288 million deal. Now the franchise attempts to build a new stadium and a new team around him.
It's far and away the richest deal the team has ever cut. Between incentives and options, the deal could end up being 14 years and nearly $380 million.
That's a lot of cash. But Witt Jr. is an incredible player - one who will be the face of the Royals franchise throughout his tenure.
