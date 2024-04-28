How are these 2023 KC Royals faring with their new clubs?
Several former Royals left during or after last season. How are they doing now?
Brad Keller — White Sox (minors)
A two-time KC Pitcher of the Year plagued by inconsistency and injuries during his last two Royal campaigns, and who became a free agent for the first time when last season ended, Keller didn't find new employment until spring training was three weeks old. That's when the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring camp.
He hasn't pitched yet for the Sox and is 1-1, 4.50 in three starts for Triple-A Charlotte. Not stellar numbers to be sure, but because Chicago is presently the worst team in the majors and can use all the help it can find, Keller may soon get another big league shot.
Ryan Yarbrough — Dodgers
Yarbrough signed a free agent deal with the Royals two Decembers ago, but his Kansas City career didn't last long. The club traded him to the Dodgers Aug. 1, where he went 4-2 with two saves and a 3.52 ERA down the stretch, but didn't see postseason action.
Still a Dodger, the lefty reliever is 2-1, 3.52, and has a save in eight appearances.
José Cuas — Cubs (minors)
The Royals moved reliever Cuas, then 3-0, 4.52 to the Cubs last July. Despite surrendering eight runs in the six innings he worked the rest of the way, Cuas began this season in Chicago, but the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa earlier this month. He's pitched four times there and is 1-0.
Moving on again...