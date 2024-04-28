How are these 2023 KC Royals faring with their new clubs?
Several former Royals left during or after last season. How are they doing now?
Edward Olivares — Pirates
Until last season, Olivares spent his baseball life bouncing back and forth from Kansas City to Triple-A Omaha after coming to the Royal in the 2020 midseason trade that sent Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego. But he stayed in KC most of 2023 and, finally given significant and regular playing time, proved his worth with 12 home runs and a .263 average in 107 games.
But the club traded him to Pittsburgh in December, perhaps because their contemporaneous signing of Hunter Renfroe made him more expendable than he had been. Olivares isn't setting the National League ablaze — in 17 games, he's hitting .241 with three homers.
Aroldis Chapman — Pirates
Chapman, who'll forever be known in Kansas City as the reliever the Royals gave Texas to get Cole Ragans, became Olivares' teammate in Pittsburgh when he signed with the Bucs a couple of weeks before spring training began. Now, how long he'll remain a Pirate may be in some question: he's given up eight runs and walked 12 in nine innings, and is 0-2. Working on a one-year $10.5 million contract, he'll need to improve significantly if Pittsburgh hopes to flip him at the trade deadline.
More former Royals...