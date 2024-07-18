Get Your MLB x Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kansas City Royals T-Shirt Featuring Iconic Ballpark Food
Our friends at Homage have been cooking... just not in the kitchen like Guy Fieri. The man behind Flavortown has a new collaboration with Major League Baseball dropping at Homage today.
It features some iconic ballpark food from across the nation - and of course the Kansas City Royals and Brisket-Achos are included.
If you've never had them, here's a breakdown.
Smoked brisket, cheesy corn, homemade slaw, lettuce salsa and jalapenos stacked high on a pile of tortilla chips.
Sounds pretty good to me. But I suppose the next-best thing is a comfortable, well-fitting t-shirt from Homage.
MLB X Flavortown Kansas City Royals T-Shirt
These are available now, exclusively at Homage. So check them out now to get your order in.
Warning - the shirt might make you hungry.
