Get Your MLB x Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kansas City Royals T-Shirt Featuring Iconic Ballpark Food

By Nathan Cunningham

Our friends at Homage have been cooking... just not in the kitchen like Guy Fieri. The man behind Flavortown has a new collaboration with Major League Baseball dropping at Homage today. 

It features some iconic ballpark food from across the nation - and of course the Kansas City Royals and Brisket-Achos are included. 

If you've never had them, here's a breakdown. 

Smoked brisket, cheesy corn, homemade slaw, lettuce salsa and jalapenos stacked high on a pile of tortilla chips.

Sounds pretty good to me. But I suppose the next-best thing is a comfortable, well-fitting t-shirt from Homage. 

Kansas City Royals
MLB X Flavortown Kansas City Royals T-Shirt

These are available now, exclusively at Homage. So check them out now to get your order in. 

Warning - the shirt might make you hungry. 

