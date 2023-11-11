Could any of Baltimore's free agent pitchers help the KC Royals?
Kansas City's pitching needs improvement. Will the club consider these free agents?
The Royals should at least give Kyle Gibson a call
Kyle Gibson won 10 games as a starter for World Series runner-up Philadelphia in 2022. But he left the Phillies to sign a one-year free agent deal with Baltimore last winter and, unlike López and Flaherty, had much to do with the Orioles' AL East championship.
Gibson paced the O's with 15 wins, tied for the league lead in starts with 33, and fell just eight frames short of pitching 200 innings. His control was excellent (2.58 BB/9), Although his 4.73 ERA was a bit high, it bettered any Royals starter who spent the entire season with Kansas City.
And Gibson has been consistently good throughout his big league career — winner of at least 10 games in all but three of his 11 seasons, he's worked at least 160 innings seven times.
Although he's 36, that he won 15 games this season suggests he isn't washed up and could help the Royals for a couple of years. But a reliable veteran like Gibson will attract plenty of suitors this winter, which means competition for his services will be keen, and he'll likely go high.
But if KC general manager J.J. Picollo wants an experienced, established, proven pitcher to help stabilize and lead his shaky rotation, he should at least kick the tires on Gibson.