Celebrate Lorenzo Cain's career with a BreakingT sale

Lorenzo Cain retired with the team that he won a World Series with in 2015 - the Kansas City Royals. His late-game heroics in game five will be remembered fondly in KC forever, as he cleared the bases with a double in the 12th inning.
Cain retires as a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, the 2015 American League Championship Series MVP and - of course - a world champion.
He hit .283 in his career, with 626 runs, 190 steals and 454 runs batted in.
First To Home by BreakingT
ALCS Game 6. Bottom of the 8th. Score tied 3-3. Lorenzo Cain on first. Routine single to right field. You're Mike Jirschele. What do you do? You spin your arms like a mad man and waive Lorenzo home!
Super Cain by BreakingT
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s... Kansas City's super center fielder Lorenzo Cain! Thanks for all the memories, Lo Cain!
There's more than just LoCain goodness, too. Maybe you'll prefer these KC legends instead:
Salvy Salute by BreakingT
Kansas City fans are pumped for four more years of Salvador Perez.
Alex Gordon: Gordon 4Ever by BreakingT
Alex Gordon is heading into retirement a Kansas City baseball legend.
