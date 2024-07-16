Celebrate Bobby Witt Jr.'s first All-Star Game with new gear
Bobby Witt Jr.'s All-Star Game nod is the first of what appears to be many for the Kansas City Royals shortstop.
Witt Jr. was very, very good in his second full MLB season, swatting 30 homers and driving in 96 runs while hitting .276.
Through 97 games in 2024 he's on pace to dwarf those numbers. Witt Jr. is third in baseball in batting average at .323, with 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in.
The best part for Kansas City baseball fans? He's just 24-years-old and locked into a contract for the future.
So let's gear up before the All-Star Game starts.
Fanatics 2024 MLB All-Star Game Pick-A-Player T-Shirt
Bobby Witt Jr. American League Nike 2024 MLB All-Star Game Limited Player Jersey
Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals Nike Fuse Name & Number T-Shirt
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.