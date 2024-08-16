Bobby Witt Jr. is having an MVP season, let's gear up
Look, we all know about the bias. Everyone likes to talk about the Yankees. About Judge and Soto. But you know what? For our money the American League MVP is on the Kansas City Royals.
Bobby Witt Jr. MVBobby.
Witt Jr. leads baseball in hits (168), tied for third in doubles (33), tied for second in triples (11), fourth in runs batted in (89) twelfth in steals (25) and first in batting average (.349). He's also top 10 in defensive runs above average.
