Best ways KC Royals fans can save money at Kauffman Stadium
By Jacob Milham
Price Chopper Sunday 4-Pack
The value menu items become even more of a steal when bundled in the Sunday 4-Pack. If there is a Sunday game you want to take the family to, this is the deal to make it happen. Fans get four tickets, four hotdogs, four sodas, and a parking pass. Considering you can get that for $60, that is a great steal.
Now, are those seats perfectly situated behind the home dugout? No, absolutely not. However, View Reserved tickets aren't terrible and come in at $15 a pop. You can buy better seats, such as the Outfield Plaza or Field Plaza, but those rise to $20 and $25, respectively. No matter how you slice it, this is a good deal, especially with the inclusion of an overpriced parking pass.
If you have no qualms about where you sit or plan to blow the bank on concessions, the Sunday 4-Pack is a good way to get a group to Kauffman Stadium. But, like Dollar Dog Night, Kansas City also hosts some good Sunday matchups this season. Whether it be the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers or an AL Central foe, there are good options.
Jackson County Days presented by KCATA
The Royals' home is in Jackson County for now, no matter how the April 2nd vote shook out. Local fans should catch a game or two, and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) tries to make that feasible. As such, Jackson County residents have "50% off dynamically priced Royals tickets in the Loge Outfield, Outfield Plaza, and View Level seating areas," according to the Royals' website.
There are plenty of games that county residents can get no more than eight tickets to. The remaining Jackson County days are as follows: 4/11, 4/19, 4/24, 4/25, 5/3, 5/7, 5/20, 5/22, 6/2, 6/8, 6/13, 6/25, 6/28, 7/2, 7/21, 7/24, 7/28, 8/7, 8/21, 8/25, 9/2, 9/4, 9/8, 9/16, 9/17, 9/18, 9/20.
Check out the ticket prices here after you jump through some necessary hoops. This seems like a good deal, and one where the Royals pay a little back to the taxpayers.
