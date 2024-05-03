Are the Top 5 KC Royals prospects showing progress?
Checking in on Kansas City's best prospects.
No. 3 — Ben Kudrna (High-A Quad Cities)
Kudrna, like Mozzicato a product of the 2021 draft and now a River Bandit, pitched his worst game of the young season Wednesday night. Working six innings against Beloit, he gave up four runs and suffered the loss against the Sky Carp, who beat Quad Cities 6-5.
The four runs Kudrna yielded on the first day of May equaled the total he surrendered in all of April, when he pitched 19.2 innings and held opponents scoreless in two of his four starts. He's now 2-2, his ERA is, despite Wednesday's subpar outing, an excellent 2.45, and the four hits and two walks he gave the Sky Carp raised his WHIP to only 0.92.
One disappointing performance out of five is nothing to panic about; in fact, and although it's too early to conclude this season will be his best so far, the start he's off to suggests he could improve significantly over his 2-5, 3.48 2022 campaign and the 5-7, 4.22 record he had between Coumbia and Quad Cities last year.
Kudrna, a righthander from the Royals' own backyard — he hails from Blue Valley Southwest High School in nearby Overland Park, Kansas — appears on track for a 2026 major league debut.