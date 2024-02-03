6 times the KC Royals fleeced MLB teams in cash consideration trades
After the KC Royals traded away Samad Taylor for cash, I wondered which player-for-cash trades Kansas City has netted notable returns.
By Jacob Milham
Felipe Paulino
Traded by Colorado Rockies on May 26, 2011
When the Royals acquired Felipe Paulino from the Colorado Rockies, it was confusing. He sported a 0-4 record through 18 games, with an abysmal 7.36 ERA and 2.05 WHIP. But, by season's end, he was well worth whatever cash Kansas City sent to Colorado.
In his first season with Kansas City, Paulino made 20 starts, striking out 119 batters over 124 2/3 innings and finishing with a 4-6 record and a 4.11 ERA. His performance was a significant turnaround from his previous struggles, making him one of the better starting pitchers for the Royals at times. That ERA was the second-best among Royals starters that season, trailing Bruce Chen's 3.77 mark.
The 2012 season started with Paulino on the injured list due to a right elbow strain. Despite this, he managed to make a strong comeback, achieving a 3-1 record with a 1.67 ERA over seven starts. Unfortunately, a serious elbow injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery cut short his season. The Royals re-signed him for the 2013 season, but a major setback kept him off the roster. He was later designated for assignment and elected free agency.
Paulino's career with the Kansas City Royals was a mix of high potential and unfortunate injuries. While he occasionally excelled on the mound, the time he spent recovering from surgeries ultimately overshadowed his time with the team.