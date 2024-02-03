6 times the KC Royals fleeced MLB teams in cash consideration trades
After the KC Royals traded away Samad Taylor for cash, I wondered which player-for-cash trades Kansas City has netted notable returns.
By Jacob Milham
Domingo Tapia
Traded by Seattle Mariners on May 22, 2021
Domingo Tapia is the last reliever, I promise. From Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tapia made his MLB debut on Sept. 11, 2020, with the Boston Red Sox before joining the Royals.
During his time with the Royals in 2021, Tapia made a solid impact. He posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 31⅔ innings, proving to be a reliable middle-innings reliever. His fastball, averaging over 97 MPH, and his slider, with a high whiff rate, were key components of his arsenal. Tapia's slider, in particular, showed good depth and registered a 34.5% whiff rate while in Kansas City. He also had a streak of 29 consecutive games without allowing a home run, which was the second-longest by a Royal in 2021.
Tapia's stint with the Royals was short-lived, as he was sent to Triple-A Omaha at the start of the 2022 season. Then, he was later designated for assignment in April, following the team's acquisition of Matt Peacock.
Tapia served his purpose well in Kansas City. He was a late bloomer by MLB standards, not making his debut until he was 28 years old. He played for the Oakland Athletics in 2022 and then the San Diego Padres in 2023.