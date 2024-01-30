3 players the KC Royals may regret losing this offseason
By Jacob Milham
Zack Greinke
Despite his less-than-stellar performance in 2023, Zack Greinke's potential return for the 2024 season has left baseball fans eagerly anticipating his fate. While he expressed his desire to continue playing, it remains uncertain if the Royals will give him another opportunity or if he will explore other options.
Greinke remains unsigned this offseason, instead making headlines for respectfully roasting former Minnesota Twins player Trevor Plouffe while on vacation. The 40-year-old starter deserves a break after his 30 appearances in 2023. The elder statesman of Kansas City's rotation regressed slightly but still logged 142⅓ innings with a 4.74 FIP. Greinke is far from his Cy Young form, but he served a valuable role in Kansas City.
Kansas City's pitching staff last season was one of the youngest in franchise history. His ability to be a mentor was one reason why Greinke returned to Kansas City in the first place. He is one of the best Royals pitchers ever and sets a veteran example for Royals players. Free agent acquisitions Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo raise the bar for this rotation while also bringing in two veterans. Their presence and performance may have pushed Greinke out of the Royals' plans.
Despite his age, Greinke's performance in the 2023 season proved that he still has some gas left in the tank. While his numbers may not be as impressive as they once were, his experience and leadership on the mound cannot be overlooked. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Greinke and whether or not he will continue to don a Royals uniform.