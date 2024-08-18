3 players who are playing their way out of KC Royals' 2025 plans
By Jacob Milham
RHP Michael Wacha
A team usually holds all the cards when it comes to roster decisions, but that’s not the case with starting pitcher Michael Wacha. The right-hander has all the leverage regarding his 2025 decision, and it’s possible he could depart Kansas City in favor of a long-term deal with another team.
The long-time St. Louis Cardinals pitcher joined the Royals this offseason, marking his fifth team since 2020. Wacha has steadily rebounded from his final year in St. Louis, improving his production and value with each team. The same holds true in Kansas City, where he has quietly been one of the key factors behind the rotation's improvement.
Wacha is following a similar script to his 2023 season, where he struggled early but delivered an elite second half. As of his Aug. 17 start, Wacha had rebounded to an 8-2 record with a 2.59 ERA across 14 starts, after beginning the season 0-4 with a 7.01 ERA. With late-season fatigue affecting All-Star Seth Lugo, Wacha has stepped up as the dependable, quality starter the team needs. While he may not overpower hitters with velocity, his baffling changeup and constant evolution showcase his competitive nature and ability to adapt.
That dependability, combined with his age of 33, positions Wacha well for one more potential payday. He has a player option for 2025 worth $16 million, but no one would fault him for opting out in pursuit of a multi-year deal with a similar annual value. While losing Wacha would undoubtedly be a blow for Kansas City, this was the gamble they took by offering him that option.