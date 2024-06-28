3 outfield trade candidates to help the KC Royals make a playoff push
Bryan De La Cruz, Miami
Bryan De La Cruz is fresh in fans' minds after he just visited Kauffman Stadium with the Marlins. Although the Royals held him to one hit in the three-game series, De La Cruz is a corner outfielder who bats left-handed in the heart of Miami's order. He'd likely do the same in Kansas City.
De La Cruz is slashing .245/.294/.428 on the season with 14 home runs and 39 RBI. He's prone to strikeouts but his power output balances out his tendency to swing and miss.
Despite a strong arm, De La Cruz is a negative defender. He's been worth -4 OAA in left field and -1 OAA in right field this season, perhaps explaining why the bulk of his appearances have come as a designated hitter. His lack of defensive value would make his inclusion on Kansas City's roster a bit of an issue—manager Matt Quatraro would have to balance offense with defense between De La Cruz, Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez.
De La Cruz is in his final pre-arbitration year, giving whoever he plays three more years of team control after this season. He presents an intriguing offensive profile for the Royals, but his lack of defensive viability makes him less appealing as a trade candidate.