3 outfield trade candidates to help the KC Royals make a playoff push
Miguel Andujar, Oakland
The Oakland Athletics seem to be a team always looking to offload somewhat expensive veterans, at least for their pocketbook. While Andujar isn't yet 30, he is getting a bit pricey for the A's financial comfort level. He's also only under team control for another season and a half, so he probably doesn't fit into the team's long-term plans.
Andujar is slashing .328/.352/.431 with two home runs and 14 RBI in just 29 games this year. He had a torn meniscus he was recovering from to start the season, so his first game was delayed by nearly two months. However, he's more than making up for lost time. Andujar has played only left field so far, but he's seen time in right field before and has some experience at first and third bases during his eight-season big league career.
Andujar's defense has been bad throughout his career, but the Royals wouldn't be trading for his glove. He boasts a 128 wRC+ this season; that figure would place him second, behind only Bobby Witt Jr., among Royals who are playing regularly.
Andujar won't come cheap, as he's still arbitration-eligible for one more year, and he's been stout offensively in 2024. But he'd be cheaper than other options on the market, like Luis Robert Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Brent Rooker, another Oakland outfielder the Royals might consider.