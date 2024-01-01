3 New Year's resolutions for the KC Royals
Let's dive headfirst into 2024.
By Jacob Milham
Country singer Brad Paisley once said, "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." The calendar turning to a new year may not be as important to all, but a new year can feel like a chance to start anew. The feeling of a fresh start in the new year is why we make resolutions, right? Get to the gym. Go to bed earlier. Read more books. Anything under the sun is up for grabs regarding the new year's resolutions. The KC Royals may not write down their goals on slips of paper to be revealed later on in the year, but they should be making some nonetheless.
The new year presents new opportunities for the Royals. The team is fresh off a 106-loss season, underperforming in nearly every way imagineable. There were great moments and players, such as shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s emergence or Cole Ragans dominance in the season's second half. But think back to how you felt when the season ended on October 1, 2023.
Write them down. The KC Royals should make these resolutions for 2024.
Despite winning two of the last three series over the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, it felt like a lost season riddled with injuries, failed transactions, and players' not developing as hoped.
Royals fans will remember the losing season until the team gives them a reason to forget. These New Year's resolutions may not forgive decades of below-average baseball in Kansas City or the ongoing stadium debacle, but they would be an amazing start. What are the Royals striving to do in 2024, and how is each possible?