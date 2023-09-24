3 KC Royals who've already won a roster spot next year thanks to their September

In 8 scoreless outings (10.2 IP) since his Sept. 1 recall, #Royals James McArthur has retired 31-of-32 batters faced, including each of the last 22...only 4 KC pitchers have retired 22+ in a row since 2017:



Cole Ragans (23, 2023)

Jesse Hahn (24, 2020)

Jorge López (26, 2018)