3 KC Royals that put up eye-catching numbers this spring
By Jacob Milham
Put spring training on the shelf. Opening Day is nearly here! The KC Royals thankfully start the 2024 season at Kauffman Stadium, a common occurrence in recent years. Royals fans have plenty to be excited for after an active offseason and a promising spring. Kansas City finished Cactus League action at a cool 13-13-3, finishing .500 or better in spring training games seven times in the last eight iterations.
The KC Royals had some spring standouts for all the right reasons.
On Monday, the Royals play their final exhibition game before Opening Day against their Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. But, in three days, Kansas City opens up the season against the Minnesota Twins. The Twins won the AL Central in 2023, making them the team to beat in 2024. Kansas City needs to come out and set the tone against Minnesota, behind the arm of Cole Ragans and proving their batting potency beyond Bobby Witt Jr.
The Royals are a team to watch this season, and it is not just local fans saying that. MLB.com canvassed MLB clubhouses this spring and players voted the Royals as the team that will surprise fans the most in 2024. One National League pitcher even said he "wouldn't be surprised if the Royals are in first place in the [American League] Central." That is high praise, considering Kansas City has only won the Central once since the league realignment in 1994. Everything is looking up for the Royals ahead of Opening Day.
There are some interesting stats that historically transition well from spring training to the regular season, coming from Royals role players. These numbers stand out in the field for all the right reasons. If Kansas City wants to compete over a 162-game season rather than just have a good month or two, they need every edge they can get. Let's look at three players whose stats offer them, and Kansas City, hope for 2024.