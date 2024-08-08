3 KC Royals who survived the trade deadline but will get dealt this offseason
By Jacob Milham
RHP Carlos Hernández
2025 ZiPS projected stats: 4-5, 45 G, 74 IP, 8.39 K/9, 3.77 BB/9, 4.62 ERA, 4.35 FIP
2025 contract status: Second year of arbitration
It is imperative for the Royals to make roster adjustments by clearing some 40-man spots at the bottom of their roster. The Venezuelan once had promise in the rotation, then in the bullpen, but all that evaporated across a rocky end to 2023, and that continued into 2024. However, his raw velocity and remaining team control present challenges in considering Hernández as a release candidate from Kansas City's perspective.
Hernández has been one of the longest-tenured players in the Royals organization, signing as an international free agent in July 2016. Since then, he worked his way up through the minor league system and eventually made his MLB debut in 2020. His results since then have been shaky, at best.
Royals fans have not seen the righty since July 4 this season, following a three-walk, three-run appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a surprising output looking at his previous performances, but not a surprise considering his season as a whole. Thanks to career-worst marks in inducing swings and misses and the 1:1 walk-to-strikeout ratio, every appearance felt like a disaster waiting to happen.
Hernández has performed inconsistently with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers ever since that July 4 performance. His 3.33 walk-to-strikeout ratio is much more acceptable, but the runs keep coming. He has allowed a .259 batting average in his six games since returning to Omaha, but two consecutive shutout appearances provide some hope that the Strom Chasers reprieve has aided Hernández.
But that hope is not strong enough for the Royals to depend on. Hernández has had plenty of chances and still cannot solidify his position as an MLB reliever. He couldn't do so in some abysmal Royals bullpens, so where does he fit if Kansas City invests in the bullpen this offseason? My belief is he is the first reliever removed from the team this offseason.
Hernández is not a free agent until 2028, placing him under team control for his presumed best playing years. That control has value around the league, even if Hernández isn't a high-leverage pitcher. Finding a trade partner for Hernández shouldn't be terribly hard, as long as Kansas City is willing to take anything in exchange for that 40-man roster spot.