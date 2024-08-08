3 KC Royals who survived the trade deadline but will get dealt this offseason
By Jacob Milham
RHP Brady Singer
2025 ZiPS projected stats: 7-9, 25 G, 137 IP, 8.21 K/9, 2.76 BB/9, 4.47 ERA, 4.07 FIP
2025 contract status: Second year of arbitration
This is going to be an unpopular addition to the list, especially after pitcher Brady Singer's bounceback 2024 season. But there is a scenario and other factors that make the righty an enticing trade target this coming offseason.
Singer has the least amount of team control remaining on this list, which is one of the major factors fueling this speculation. The 28-year-old could have been extended for a song this past offseason, but his price tag is only going up as 2024 goes along. With two more years of arbitration remaining, Singer has plenty of earning potential. Whether or not Kansas City locks him down is a big question, one without a clear answer.
If Picollo and the company are hesitant about signing Singer long-term, why not look at trading him now? His value is peaking, along with the general value of rotational pitchers. Singer would be a top-two option on some teams, but a top-three option in most of the league. Besides, the Royals may have pitchers ready to take his place.
The 2025 roles and expectations for Kyle Wright and Kris Bubic throw another wrench into this dynamic. Bubic, currently coming out of the bullpen, is not transitioning to a full-time reliever but rather helping the team while the rotation remains full. Wright, acquired this last offseason from the Atlanta Braves, is scheduled for a normal offseason. He will be pushing for a rotation spot come next spring, no matter who is or isn't in Kansas City.
Both of those players also ignore Michael Wacha's possible opt-in for 2025 or any other offseason acquisitions. The Royals starting pitching riches are the envy of MLB, so why not pull from the overflowing cup to fill a barren one?
Singer is performing so well that I do not want him to be dealt right now. But his value in doing so could help Kansas City be a more well-rounded squad and competitive for years to come. The possibility is valuable enough that Picollo cannot make Singer an untouchable player this winter.