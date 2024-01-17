3 KC Royals starters who'll begin 2024 in Triple-A, 2 who won't
Kansas City's 2024 rotation looks set, but who's available just in case?
By Jake Eubanks
Anthony Veneziano still needs some Triple-A seasoning
Royals fans got a brief glimpse of Veneziano last season when the club brought him to Kansas City in mid-September. He pitched twice and allowed two hits and two unearned runs in 2.1 innings. He began the season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, so that he ended it in the majors says something about how the Royals value him.
Veneziano started 33 games in parts of two seasons at Northwest Arkansas before graduating to Omaha, where he's made 18 starts. Because he's had a 4.42 ERA and 1.405 WHIP for the Storm Chasers, he needs some more seasoning before he can start in the majors.
And if some of his other minor league numbers are any indication, Veneziano pitching in the big leagues could be something to look forward to. He had a good 45/8 K-BB ratio at Northwest Arkansas last season, and owns a mid-90s sinking fastball, a mid-80s slider, and has consistently posted mid-40s ground ball rates in the minors.
Veneziano also has a changeup, but it's a work in progress. And because he's pitched so little in the big leagues, he'll begin this season in Omaha, where he can work on that changeup or develop a new third pitch. Considering the sinking action on his fastball, Veneziano would do well to work on developing a splitter to complement his fastball.