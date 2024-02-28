3 KC Royals players who could be first-time All-Stars in 2024
By Jacob Milham
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
History will forget how poorly the Royals All-Star representative in 2023 aged. Catcher Salvador Perez went to Seattle as Kansas City's lone All-Star, thanks to a historic May and his likeability around the league. Yet, in hindsight, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. should have been the Royals' All-Star. Now, after a massive extension and seventh-place finish in AL MVP voting, Witt has a chance for that first All-Star trip.
Perez may be Kansas City's captain, but Witt is the national face of the franchise after his 11-year contract extension worth $288.7 million. That eclipsed every other Royals contract, free agency or not because Witt has that superstar potential. He touched that potential in 2023, as his 5.7 fWAR finished fifth among all AL players.
The enticing part of Witt's 2023 was that he excelled in the field and at the plate. His defensive woes were the asterisk on his 2022 debut season, clouding his solid offensive production as a rookie. Now, entering his third season, Witt has the experience and the talent to take yet another step forward.
"You just have to get better each and every day," Witt said after being named MLB Network's 20th-best MLB player. "But then also just take things day by day. Not really worried about what's going on tomorrow, just focus on today. I really trust my process..."
That process paid off in 2023, but will it go further in 2024? I believe so. His Depth Charts projections have him as the AL's third most valuable shortstop, trailing Gunnar Henderson and Corey Seager. Both those players are great at what they do but do not have the raw tools Witt does. Look for a Kansas City shortstop starting the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.