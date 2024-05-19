3 hot takeaways from big KC Royals sweep
What about Kansas City's outfield bats?
The way their outfielders are hitting this season proves an important point: these Royals aren't perfect. The club's three regulars — left fielder MJ Melendez, center fielder Kyle Isbel, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe — were slashing .177/.230/.346, .212/.252/.336, and .154/.227/.256, respectively, coming into the Oakland series.
That those three collectively looked a bit better against the Athletics doesn't change the equation much. Melendez played twice and went 2-for-7 (both his hits were doubles); Isbel, who started Friday and Saturday and pinch ran and had one at-bat Sunday, was also 2-for-7 and homered once, and Renfroe, who sat out Saturday, was 1-for-7, giving the trio a combined .238 average. Together they drove in one run, and that came via Isbel's Saturday solo homer.
Those numbers might be excusable in isolation, but simply reflect the regulars' continuing struggles at the plate.
The Royals are 29-19, but the unfortunate truth is this: they can't sustain that kind of record with soft-hitting outfielders. The club is clearly deeply committed to Isbel and Isbel, but probably less so to Renfroe. At some point, however, general manager J.J. Picollo will be forced to make a change or changes ... especially if his club keeps winning and a postseason berth remains at stake.