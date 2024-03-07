3 former KC Royals we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we'll wish stayed
By Jacob Milham
Gone: Matt Duffy
Injuries really wrecked the Royals' position players' plans in 2023. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino missed most of the season, while the outfield was a revolving door at times. It was dizzying to keep track of who lined up where, much less how the batting order stacked up. The fact that veteran journeyman Matt Duffy appeared in 79 games last season shows how poor 2023 went in Kansas City.
The league runs on guys like Duffy, who make lengthy careers on short stints with a team. His career spans five teams, a missed 2020 season, and four different teams since 2019. Since then, he has been worth a measly .6 fWAR, but that is still better than most replacements. He wasn't any better in 2023 though, posting a -.1 fWAR for the Royals. Whether it be his baserunning, defense, or offense, Duffy wasn't performing well.
Duffy's performance with the bat was not up to the mark. He had a hot start, but his production waned as the season progressed. He hit two home runs with 16 RBI, and his overall slash line was .251/.306/.325. Duffy had a mere 75 OPS+ and 72 wRC+. Versatility kept Duffy's career going in Kansas City, but the bat was below expectations.
The Texas Rangers currently employ Duffy, albeit on a minor-league deal with a spring training invite. Duffy had plenty of opportunity to revitalize his career with the Royals. But, despite his positional fluidity, Duffy's career is on the backstretch.