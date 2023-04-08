3 burning KC Royals questions, and 3 answers
Question 3: Were the KC Royals right to send Nick Pratto back to the minors?
The short answer is "Yes". Pratto, called up from Triple-A Omaha Wednesday to fill the 26-man roster vacancy created when Kyle Isbel went on paternity leave, but optioned to the Storm Chasers when Isbel returned Friday, needed to go back to the minors where he can devote more work to his ailing bat.
Recall that despite homering seven times in 49 games after the Royals brought him to the majors last July, Pratto's .184 average compelled them to return him to Omaha in mid-September, and he went 3-for-28 there.
The .324 Cactus League average he posted this spring didn't convince the club he was ready for another crack at big league pitching; he began the season back at Omaha and was batting .250 with no homers and two RBIs when Kansas City summoned him Wednesday. He had one hit in seven at-bats against Toronto; the Royals optioned him back to Omaha before they played the Giants Friday.
He and the club undoubtedly wish it were otherwise, but Pratto needs more time in the minors. He proved his potential at the plate in 2021 when he slammed 36 homers, drove in 98 runs, and slashed .265/.385/.602 across stints at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha; until he hits well again consistently, he should be where he can focus on his bat. And that's Omaha.