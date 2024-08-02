3 big stretch run questions for the KC Royals
Will their bullpen improve for the KC Royals?
This may be the most important question of the three. Kanas City's relief corps has been questionable almost since the season opened and is a major reason the club isn't in first place.
Too high on its face, the Royals' collective bullpen 4.26 ERA is the fifth worst in the American League. Kansas City is the only AL club whose pen has fewer than 300 strikeouts. Its 1.39 WHIP and .257 OBA are better only than Chicago's. James McArthur, ostensibly the closer, leads the team with 18 saves but hasn't been as consistent as he needs to be, and no pre-trade deadline Royal seemed ready to step up to improve the spot.
There is, however, hope. With little time left before Tuesday's deal deadline passed, general manager J.J. Picollo convinced the A's to send him promising reliever Lucas Erceg for pitchers Will Klein and Mason Barnett, and outfielder Jared Dickey. In only his second big league season, Erceg was 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and three saves for Oakand and, in his Royals debut Wednesday, he pitched a scoreless, two-strikeout eighth inning in the series-clinching win over the White Sox. Help should also come from Hunter Harvey, who the club traded for in mid-July.
And other relievers are pitching well. Sam Long has been excellent with a 2.35 ERA in 23 games. Only the five ERA-skewing runs he was charged with against Texas in late June seriously mar Ángel Zerpa's 45-game performance; he's 1-0, 3.40, and is becoming a reliable bullpen staple. Then there's the fairly resurgent Will Smith, who ended May with a 6.38 ERA but in 17 outings since has a 1.65 mark; in only three of those appearances has he been charged with a run.
One of the newest Royals also can't be forgotten. Acquired from the Rangers Monday, Michael Lorenzen can start or relieve and, his 17-13, 3.78 record in 278 career relief appearances suggests he could, if needed there, be a valuable piece of manager Matt Quatraro's bullpen. (More on Lorenzen in a moment).
And the final question...