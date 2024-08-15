3 big new KC Royals questions and answers
Why is Adam Frazier still a Royal?
We questioned why the Royals signed Frazier immediately after they did so during the offseason. Now, it seems a day doesn't pass without fans questioning his continuing presence on the big league roster.
And with good reason. Although he hit in the lead-off spot Wednesday and went 3-for-4, his three singles bumped his average (now .205) over .200 for the first time since July 22. He's homered only three times and driven in just 17 runs in 79 games; his OBP is .286, his SLG .290, and his wRC+ a distressing 62.
He is, simply put, one of several Royals who've struggled at the plate all season long.
What keeps him in Kansas City despite his all-too-obvious offensive shortcomings, is what he gives the Royals in the field. He's by no stretch of the imagination a defensive liability, and that's important considering the fact he plays in so many spots. Quatraro can deploy him just about anywhere, and has: so far, Frazier's appeared at second and third bases and in right and left fields, and has also served as the club's designated hitter.
So unless the Royals suddenly tire of his bat, a point they could have reached long ago, don't expect them to cut Frazier loose.