2024 Royals Promotional Schedule: Bring on the Bobbleheads!
Kansas City has a full slate of promotions this season.
The Royals have apparel available for several other special events
Fans who purchase theme tickets will get area school-themed crewnecks on these dates: UMKC Night, April 19 at 6:40 pm against Baltimore; KU Night, May 19 at 1:10 pm against Oakland; K-State Night, June 7 against Seattle at 7:10 pm; Nebraska Night, July 20 at 6:10 pm against the White Sox; and Mizzou Night, Aug. 10 against St. Louis at 6:10 pm.
Ladies Night, May 18. This is also a crewneck event — with the purchase of a separate theme ticket, ladies get a Royals crewneck. It's a 6:10 pm contest with the A's.
Students attending MIAA universities who attend MIAA Day, July 21 at 1:10 pm against the White Sox, will get a themed Royals hat.
Military Night, set for May 17 at 6:40 pm, features a special Royals-themed hat for fans who purchase a theme ticket. Oakland is the opponent.
Replica 2014 American League Championship rings will be given away to the first 10,000 fans in The K April 20. Game time against Baltimore is set for 6:10 pm.
A 70s Concert Shirt Giveaway is June 10. The first 10,000 70s Night fans get a shirt; the Yankees provide the opposition for the 7:10 pm contest.
The 90s Windbreaker Giveaway takes place on 90s Night when KC faces the Yankees again at 7:10 pm June 12.
First Responders Night attendees get a special Royals cap with the purchase of a theme ticket when the Royals host Philadelphia and new Phillies signee Whit Merrifield Aug. 24 at 6:10 pm.
Soccer Night features a soccer kit for fans who purchase a theme ticket. The Sept. 7 game pits KC against Minnesota at 6:10 pm.
Royals jerseys are one of the Sept. 17 Irish Heritage Night attractions. Purchase of a theme ticket is required; game time against Detroit is set for 6:40 pm.
Jerseys are again on tap for Viva Los Royals to be held Sept. 20 when the Royals and Giants play at 7:10 pm. A theme ticket purchase is required.
Want even more jerseys? Royals Pride Jerseys are scheduled for Pride Night; a theme ticket is required to get them at the June 1 3:10 pm game against San Diego.
And even more jerseys? They're available on Jewish Heritage Night, Aug. 7 at 7:10 pm against the Red Sox. Buying a theme ticket is required to get the special Jewish-theme jersey.
And Aug. 5's Ag Night features a hat giveaway with purchase of a theme ticket. The game is against Boston and starts at 7:10 pm.
Moving on...