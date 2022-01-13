2 different probable KC Royals opponents emerge as MLB Playoffs take shape

Prev 2 of 3 Next Next

Mired in a four-game losing streak, the KC Royals are clinging to a playoff spot as the season enters its final 10 days and the club gets ready to play its last nine games of the regular season. The current occupant of the projected No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs, the Royals are two games up on the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers for the final AL Wild Card berth. How does the remaining schedule shake out for the KC Royals? Kansas City has the toughest remaining strength of schedule (.491) among those clubs, while the Tigers have the easiest remaining schedule (.425), which includes a trio of three-game series against the Orioles, Rays and White Sox. The Twins finish up with the Orioles, Red Sox and Marlins. The teams have a combined winning percentage of .484. Kansas City finishes its regular season with three home games San Francisco, which just won its series against the Orioles in Baltimore, before going on the road for three at Washington and three at Atlanta. The Royals are three games behind Baltimore for the top Wild Card spot and No. 4 overall AL seed. If they overtake the O’s for the top Wild Card spot, the Wild Card Series would be played at Kaufmann Stadium; otherwise, the Royals will start the playoffs on the road. The Yankees have a four-game lead over the Orioles in the AL, and the Astros are five in front of the Mariners in the AL West. This narrows down the possible opponents for the Royals in the MLB Playoffs to Baltimore and Houston. The Orioles sit five games in front of Minnesota and Detroit, respectively, for the final playoff spot. Tomorrow, we are breaking down the #Royals likeliest postseason opponents: the #Astros and the #Orioles.



If you had to pick one opponent, who would it be? Let us know why below! — Kings of Kauffman (@KingsofKauffman) September 19, 2024 With the postseason picture becoming clearer and clearer, the Royals have two likely opponents in October. Who should the Royals rather face in the playoffs?

Baltimore Orioles The Royals appear to be headed to Baltimore for the Wild Card Series as the second Wild Card and No. 5 seed. Falling to the third spot and No. 6 overall seed would send them on the road to play the winner of the AL West, which almost certainly will be Houston. Even though the Orioles are limping toward the finish line, they still have one of the most potent offenses in the game when things are going well. Anthony Santander (42), Gunnar Henderson (37) and Colton Cowser (20) have combined for 99 of the Orioles’ 219 home runs, a total trailing only the Yankees. Baltimore also owns the AL’s highest slugging percentage (.433), have scored the second-most runs scored (735), and have the third-highest OPS (.747). But the O’s also have the most strikeouts (1,277) of any team currently occupying a playoff spot. Catcher Adley Rutschman (.202) has hovered around the Mendoza Line since the All-Star break but still has 19 home runs. Former National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who has been included in the discussion for the AL award this season, has been the ace of the Orioles' staff. He’s thrown over 167 innings for the fourth consecutive season and leads the team in ERA (3.06), strikeouts (164), WHIP (1.12), wins (14) and OBA (.231). Burnes has allowed five runs in 11.1 innings in two appearances against the Royals. Dean Kremer has made 23 starts, and Albert Suãrez has 22. Kremer surrendered six runs and walked four in 11 innings pitched against Kansas City, but Suãrez did not pitch against the Royals this year. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who has made 20 starts this season, continues to work his way back after being placed on the injured list in early August. Infielders Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urias and Jordan Westburg are also looking at a possible late September returns following IL stints. The Royals played all six of their games against the Orioles in April, including three at Camden Yards in the campaign’s first week. Kansas City nearly swept the series in Baltimore, but the bullpen could not seal the victory in the opener and finale. Salvador Perez hit .455 with a 1.247 OPS, two homers, and nine RBI against the Orioles, while Maikel Garcia was 8-for-26 (.308) with six RBI and a .960 OPS. Cole Ragans pitched 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out seven in his outing at Camden Yards.

Houston Astros In the season Kansas City-Houston series, the home team won every game. Unfortunately for the Royals, a Wild Card series against Houston means a return trip to Minute Maid Park, where they were swept and outscored 21-9 in a four-game series at the end of August. However, the games at Kauffman Stadium in April were the complete opposite. The Royals swept the Astros with a three-game run differential of +20 (28-8). Houston has the third-best run differential in the American League behind the Yankees and Royals. They are 10 games over .500 at home, while the Royals are one game under .500 on the road. The Astros have made seven consecutive trips to the ALCS, and their lineup remains one of the most powerful in baseball. It includes former AL MVP Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. Alvarez ranks among the top-5 in the AL in most hitting categories, with 34 home runs and a .958 OPS. The rotation is headlined by southpaw Framber Valdez (2.85) and right-hander Ronel Blanco (2.88) , who rank fourth and fifth in the AL in ERA. Spencer Arrighetti has 161 strikeouts in 136.2 innings pitched, and Josh Hader, a hard-throwing lefty, has converted 32 of 35 save opportunities, fanning 99 hitters in 67.1 innings. Kyle Isbel hit a team-best .353 (6-for-17) against the Astros this season, while Michael Massey is a career .304 (7-for-23) versus Houston. Brady Singer posted a 2.45 ERA in 11.0 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts in two appearances. Who would you rather the Royals face off against? Let us know on social media! Find us on X at @KingsofKauffman or on Facebook at Kings of Kauffman. More from Kings of Kauffman feed