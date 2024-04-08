10 big KC Royals questions after first 10 games
Kansas City's good start poses 10 questions. Here they are...with answers.
What should we think about Bobby Witt Jr. so far?
If 10 games are any indication, the huge contract Kansas City recently gave Witt will be money well-spent. He's played in and started every game this season and is slashing .350/.409/.675; eight of his 14 hits have been for extra bases. And he's been solid defensively.
What's the secret to Brady Singer's early success?
For the answer to this question, check out our Jacob Milham's Sunday story about Singer and his pitch assortment.
Will Cole Ragans win the Cy Young Award?
It's a bit early for this question; after all, the Royals have 152 games left and Ragans has pitched only twice and doesn't yet have a win.
Blame KC's offense and bullpen for one loss and one no-decision, though. Ragans gave the Twins just two runs over six Opening Day innings, but the Royals scored only once; five days later, the pen blew the 3-0 seventh-inning lead he gave it.
But if he comes even reasonably close the rest of the way to the 1.46 ERA, 11.68 K/9 and 0.89 WHIP he'll carry into his anticipated start against Houston Tuesday, Ragans will definitely be in the Cy Young conversation when the time comes.