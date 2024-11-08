Just before the MLB hot stove season truly heats up and the Kansas City Royals really get to work, MLB Trade Rumors' staff has launched one of the game's helpful guides — their top 50 MLB free agents list.

After their success in 2024 and with an ownership group willing to spend, Kansas City is rightfully a free-agent contender this winter. MLBTR's Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes all weighed in to forecast the upcoming offseason, and the crew has made several predictions that directly involve the Royals.

So which top free agents are the Royals predicted to add ahead of Opening Day 2025?

Should the KC Royals invest in Anthony Santander?

Slugger Anthony Santander is one of the best bats available in free agency and would provide an immediate boost to nearly every team in the league. The switch-hitter logged a career-high 44 home runs this past season, helping power the Baltimore Orioles back to the postseason. The AL East club extended a qualifying offer to Santander, but the potential ramifications shouldn't deter Kansas City from signing him to a multi-year deal, according to MLBTR's Dierkes.

Santander certainly had a career year, but he could be one of the more unproven free agents to leave this winter with a nine-figure contract. His 2024 season marked his first and only All-Star selection, as well as the only full-length season in which he posted an OPS above .800. His defensive range also remains limited. Still, Santander's production at the plate is undeniable, and seeing the Royals invest in the middle of their order to this extent would be impressive.

Teoscar Hernández would bring World Series royalty to the KC Royals

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández is coming off an exceptional 2024 season. The 32-year-old secured a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned an All-Star berth, and won the Home Run Derby Championship, all within a few months. He could be eyeing a lucrative long-term contract this winter. Despite potentially joining his fourth team in as many years, Hernández isn't to blame — he posted his most valuable offensive season in 2024, according to Baseball Reference. MLBTR's McDonald suggests that the outfield-needy Royals could pair well with the Dominican Republic native, proposing a three-year deal worth $20 million annually.

Hernández bet on himself with the Dodgers last year, and now it’s time to cash in. Kansas City needs outfielders who can hit left-handed pitching, and Hernández fits the bill. His 2024 OPS was .808 against right-handed pitching and .931 against southpaws — a notable upgrade over any current Royals outfielder.