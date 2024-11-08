KC Royals predicted to make multiple free agent signings this winter
MLB Trade Rumors has named the Royals in several predictions on their annual list of the top 50 free agents.
Just before the MLB hot stove season truly heats up and the Kansas City Royals really get to work, MLB Trade Rumors' staff has launched one of the game's helpful guides — their top 50 MLB free agents list.
After their success in 2024 and with an ownership group willing to spend, Kansas City is rightfully a free-agent contender this winter. MLBTR's Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes all weighed in to forecast the upcoming offseason, and the crew has made several predictions that directly involve the Royals.
So which top free agents are the Royals predicted to add ahead of Opening Day 2025?
Should the KC Royals invest in Anthony Santander?
Slugger Anthony Santander is one of the best bats available in free agency and would provide an immediate boost to nearly every team in the league. The switch-hitter logged a career-high 44 home runs this past season, helping power the Baltimore Orioles back to the postseason. The AL East club extended a qualifying offer to Santander, but the potential ramifications shouldn't deter Kansas City from signing him to a multi-year deal, according to MLBTR's Dierkes.
Santander certainly had a career year, but he could be one of the more unproven free agents to leave this winter with a nine-figure contract. His 2024 season marked his first and only All-Star selection, as well as the only full-length season in which he posted an OPS above .800. His defensive range also remains limited. Still, Santander's production at the plate is undeniable, and seeing the Royals invest in the middle of their order to this extent would be impressive.
Teoscar Hernández would bring World Series royalty to the KC Royals
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández is coming off an exceptional 2024 season. The 32-year-old secured a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned an All-Star berth, and won the Home Run Derby Championship, all within a few months. He could be eyeing a lucrative long-term contract this winter. Despite potentially joining his fourth team in as many years, Hernández isn't to blame — he posted his most valuable offensive season in 2024, according to Baseball Reference. MLBTR's McDonald suggests that the outfield-needy Royals could pair well with the Dominican Republic native, proposing a three-year deal worth $20 million annually.
Hernández bet on himself with the Dodgers last year, and now it’s time to cash in. Kansas City needs outfielders who can hit left-handed pitching, and Hernández fits the bill. His 2024 OPS was .808 against right-handed pitching and .931 against southpaws — a notable upgrade over any current Royals outfielder.
Jurickson Profar would fit many needs for KC Royals lineup in 2025
Outfielder Jurickson Profar's MLB career has been anything but linear, but his impressive 2024 season positions him for his first long-term contract. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs for the San Diego Padres, who signed him for a modest $1 million ahead of the 2024 season. Profar earned his first All-Star selection this past season, but his career trajectory suggests he's not a guaranteed bet.
Nevertheless, Kansas City needs an outfielder and leadoff man, and MLBTR's Franco suggested the Royals should consider taking a chance on Profar.
Profar is far from a sure thing, but his potential fit as a leadoff man is intriguing. The 31-year-old is likely to command a contract that would be a minor gamble for some teams, though a significant risk for smaller-market clubs like the Royals. Still, his on-base ability and strong batted-ball metrics align well with Kansas City's needs and mold.
Will Gleyber Torres join the KC Royals this winter?
Second baseman Gleyber Torres, once a rising infield star, has seen his prominence wane in recent years. However, in 2024, he posted a respectable .257/.330/.378 line across 154 games for the New York Yankees, contributing to their World Series run. Serving primarily as the leadoff hitter — a role the Royals need to fill — Torres showcased an above-average walk rate and power potential. These attributes are expected to earn him a multi-year deal, with MLBTR's Dierkes and Adams both suggesting Kansas City as a potential destination.
Torres, at 27, is among the younger free agents this offseason. Considering his recent performance trends, he might opt for a one-year, prove-it deal, similar to Hernández's approach with the Dodgers last year. The Royals need to assess Michael Massey's long-term potential, especially after his reduced role this season. Bringing in Torres could create a superplatoon at second base, though this scenario seems unlikely.
Clay Holmes would round out impressive one-two punch for KC Royals
Reliever Clay Holmes experienced a tumultuous 2024 season with the Yankees, losing the closer role by season's end after blowing 13 saves. Despite this, his overall performance, durability, and age make him an attractive option for teams this offseason. Holmes' sinker-slider combination, coupled with his elite groundball rates, aligns well with Kansas City's pitching strategy. MLBTR's Adams suggests that the Royals could be a suitable destination for Holmes in free agency.
Pairing Lucas Erceg with Holmes in 2025 would represent another impressive year-over-year improvement for the Royals. Holmes wasn’t perfect this year, but he was still more reliable than most Royals relievers throughout the season. Kansas City needs to invest in high-leverage bullpen arms, particularly if they hope to bring Kris Bubic back into the rotation picture. Holmes could help fill that role — hopefully at a reasonable price.
Michael Conforto could offer cheap, underrated outfield help for KC Royals
Outfielder Michael Conforto, though lower on MLBTR's list, could be the affordable option Kansas City needs in 2025. The veteran is a career above-average hitter, coming off a 112 wRC+ season with the San Francisco Giants. His .237/.309/.450 line from last season may not stand out, but his success against left-handed pitching and fit in left field should attract Kansas City's attention. MLBTR's Adams predicts the Royals will land the former New York Mets player.
Conforto is a few years removed from his prime, primarily due to recurring health issues. His tenure with the Giants was largely forgettable, but his 2024 season was good enough for him to remain a contributor. Key metrics, like his hard-hit rate and xwOBA, are all trending upward again. He may need to accept a one-year deal, which could work to Kansas City’s benefit.