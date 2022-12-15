KC Royals Free Agent Hunt: Help from the Halos?
If the KC Royals need utility infielders, two LA free agents might work.
At 31 (32 next month), Matt Duffy has enjoyed a good big league career. He broke in with San Francisco in 2014 and played well enough to earn a spot on the Giants’ postseason roster which, of course, brought him a World Series ring when his club beat Kansas City in seven games.
He’s also played in the postseason with Tampa Bay and owns a nice .279 career average and .337 OBP. He hit .250 for the Halos last season but slashed .287/.357/.381 with the Cubs in 2021.
Duffy doesn’t have much power (29 home runs in seven seasons) but, having played every infield position and dabbled a bit in left field, he’s defensively versatile.
His primary spot, though, is third base, a position that remains unsettled in Kansas City. His .964 career hot corner fielding percentage is above average. Duffy’s main value to the Royals would be as a third base placeholder, one who could mentor KC’s young infielders, until the club settles on a long-term solution.
Also among LA’s free agents is Jonathan Villar, another fairly versatile infielder (he’s played everywhere on the infield but first base) who seems best suited for a utility role. A true journeyman who’s played for eight major league teams, he has some power that’s dwindled over the past few years. Splitting last season between the Cubs and Angels, he hit .208 in 59 games.
Should Kansas City pursue Duffy or Villar? No—this is a club boasting more infielders than they can accommodate, and it doesn’t need more.
Should Kansas City pursue any Angel free agents?