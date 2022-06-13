KC Royals Trades: 4 high-value potential deals
By Preston Farr
As the KC Royals enter the summer months, baseball’s August 2 trade deadline approaches. The frenzy and buzz shouldn’t be any different than in seasons past.
After considering what the team’s deadline strategy should be, it’s time to take a look at some possible moves.
Determining which players’ contracts or performance probably make them difficult, if not impossible, to trade is important—Hunter Dozier ($25 million contract) and Carlos Santana (performance) come to mind.
Eliminating from the trade equation players with whom Kansas City is probably unwilling to part is just as important. Loyalty and a strong history with the club matter (Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield); so does how, or if, certain players figure into the club’s future plans (Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, and Daniel Lynch).
How to determine the value of KC Royals players in this summer’s trade talks.
This process leaves four key names fans should expect to hear about in trade discussions: Scott Barlow, Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Brad Keller. All are valuable on the field, don’t have hefty contracts, and should be able to help contenders down the stretch. What would a good trade return look like for each?
Baseball Trade Values simplifies answering that question. The site takes into account many factors including WAR, years of control, injury risk, salary, and others, then makes certain in-season adjustments and creates a “value” for each player. This helps create a good sense of player worth and fair return on the trade market
Next to each player discussed here, you’ll see their Baseball Trave Values “value” in bold.
Let’s see where the process might take us.