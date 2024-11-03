2 bounce-back starters KC Royals should consider, 1 to avoid

Make no mistake, the Kansas City Royals enjoyed good starting pitching for the first time in years this season. The club's starters were excellent — the rotation ranked second in MLB in both ERA (3.55) and innings pitched (911.0), and fourth in wins (60), WHIP (1.20) and strikeouts (876).

Despite those flashy rankings, though, questions surround the rotation heading into what needs to be another productive baseball winter for Kansas City. Can Seth Lugo repeat his 3.00 ERA, 16-win season? Will Cole Ragans continue to be considered by many as the staff ace? Will Michael Wacha decline his option but still return to Kansas City via free agency? Will arbitration-eligible Brady Singer find the key to consistency?

All those questions suggest general manager J.J. Picollo needs to supplement manager Matt Quatraro's pitching staff with another starter or two. He can choose from various internal options, pursue trades, or chase any number of the plethora of starting pitchers who became free agents on Thursday.

Here are two bounce-back candidates the Royals should consider adding to their starting rotation in 2025, and one they should avoid.

The KC Royals should be seriously considering Shane Bieber

How the Cleveland Guardians reached the American League Championship Series without ace starter and two-time All-Star Shane Bieber may forever remain a mystery. Bieber is 62-32 in the seven seasons he's been in Cleveland's rotation, he won the AL Cy Young award with an 8-1, 1.63 ERA record in the short 2020 campaign, and he's one of the majors' most feared and respected starters.

But after starting this season 2-0 with 12 shutout innings, an elbow injury shelved Bieber and he missed the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in April. That he suffered the injury wasn't particularly surprising after elbow inflammation ruined much of his 2023 campaign.

Even with TJS and the hefty price he'll likely command, Bieber is too good a starter for the Royals to summarily dismiss. He might not be ready to go until well after Opening Day, but he's a risk worth taking.

Who else should Picollo call?