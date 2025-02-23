Where are they now? Finding former KC Royals as spring training begins

Ryan O'Hearn continues his resurgence in the AL East

O'Hearn's Kansas City story has been told many times. Only his first season with the club merited great praise — playing only 44 games in 2018, he homered 12 times, drove in 30 runs, and slashed .262/.353/.597, but averaged 6.5 homers and hit just .211 over his next four KC campaigns.

He and the Royals then parted ways. KC traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations before spring training began in 2023, and it's with the O's that O'Hearn has found continued success — in a then-career-high 112 games, he hit 14 home runs, and his .289 average, .322 OBP, and .480 SLG marked new career-best numbers. He got his first taste of postseason action when the Orioles made it to the ALDS that same season.

O'Hearn hit .264 with 15 homers last season.

Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor are now with an AL Central rival

Can it really be only four years since the struggling Royals brought Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor aboard to strengthen their outfield? Yes — then-general manager Dayton Moore grabbed Benintendi in a three-way trade with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, and signed free agent Michael A. Taylor during the 2020-2021 offseason.

The results were good. Both new Royals won Gold Gloves in their first campaign with their new club. Benintendi, acquired to juice up KC's offense, clubbed 17 homers with 73 RBI and a .276 average and Taylor, never a wielder of a big bat, surprised with 12 home runs and batted .244, then the third-best average of his career.

Benintendi slashed .304/.373/.399 and made the AL All-Star team in 2022 but, hampered by a broken rib, homered only five times, and the Royals dealt him to the Yankees for pitchers Chandler Champlain, Beck Way, and T.J. Sikkema at the trade deadline. He signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox after the season and is hitting .246 with 25 homers since.

The Royals traded Taylor to the Minnesota Twins after the 2022 season; he played a year in Minnesota before signing with Pittsburgh for the 2024 campaign. The Pirates released him in September, but he's now joining Benintendi in Chicago.