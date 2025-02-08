Way-too-early KC Royals Opening Day roster projection

Rotation (5) — Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen, Alec Marsh

Since the Royals acquired Cole Ragans at the 2023 trade deadline, he's been nothing short of an ace. Across his 2023-24 tenure in Kansas City, he has thrown 258 innings and struck out 312 batters en route to an ERA of 3.00. This is almost perfectly aligned with his FIP, which suggests Ragans isn't lucky — he's good. It's yet to be announced whether he will he reprise his role as the Royals' Opening Day starter in 2025.

Seth Lugo could just as likely get the nod on March 27 to open the new campaign. For one team to have two starters finish in the top four in Cy Young Award voting isn't unheard of, but it's the first time the Royals have been so fortunate since Bret Saberhagen, Dan Quisenberry, and Charlie Leibrandt in 1985. Lugo was brilliant in 2024, tossing over 200 innings for the first time since making the transition to the rotation a year earlier for the San Diego Padres. He maintained an ERA of 3.00 — good for sixth-best in the AL — while leading the league in games started (33). Another ace-like season, or at least something in the proximity, will spell great dividends for the Royals rotation.

The Michaels — Wacha and Lorenzen — occupy similar roles in this rotation, both being guys who could possibly provide 150 innings but may land somewhere short. Lorenzen has only managed 150 innings once in his few seasons since transitioning from the bullpen, and while Wacha can very reliably provide something in the range of 130 innings, he's only exceeded that mark three times in his 12-year career. At spring training, Lorenzen will seek to establish himself as a rotation piece and the Royals will count on him there, while Wacha looks to continue outperforming his considerably higher FIP numbers.

The fifth spot in the rotation may depend upon who of Alec Marsh and Kris Bubic shows the most progression in Arizona. Having won a spot in 2024, Marsh has the upper hand, but Bubic seemed to have found a groove in the bullpen, dominating right-handed batters to a .553 OPS in his sparse 30 innings.