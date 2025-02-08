Way-too-early KC Royals Opening Day roster projection

Outfield (5) — M.J. Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Renfroe, Joey Wiemer, Dairon Blanco

There is a lot to be said about the Royals outfield, and very little of it is good. This is an group that will line up on Opening Day as players that are largely only there because the Royals couldn't find replacements.

Kyle Isbel is a glove-first center fielder, and at this point, that's all that is expected of him. His high-caliber defense is the sole contributor to his positive win value, and any positive offensive production is seemingly met with utter jubilation.

M.J. Melendez is entering his age-26 season having continued to devolve in each of his three major league campaigns. Any hopes that once hung on a bountiful swing from the left fielder are now just a fleeting memory, especially as his OPS+ dipped below 90 in 2024. There is rumor of a retooled approach at the plate that has sparked pangs of hope among Royals faithful, those it remains to be seen whether or not that hope is realized this year.

Some combination of Hunter Renfroe, Joey Wiemer, Dairon Blanco, and Jonathan India/Michael Massey/Maikel Garcia will fill out the rest of the outfield. Renfroe has an obvious history as a corner outfield bat and positive power numbers, but at 33 years old, it's been two seasons since he posted a positive WAR. Right field is a serious weakness in an outfield of weaknesses.