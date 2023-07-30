Twins vs. Royals prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Back Bobby Witt Jr.'s Bat)
Bobby Witt Jr has been on fire for the Royals and KC has won the first two games of this series against the Minnesota Twins.
By Josh Yourish
The rest of the AL Central has decided to sell at the deadline and concede to the Minnesota Twins, but the Twins can't seem to seize control of the division. The Kansas City Royals have taken the first two games of their series and are going for the sweep today with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound. Minnesota has a 1.5 game lead in the Central at 54-52, but is in danger of losing their fifth straight game and third to the 31-75 Royals.
Yarbrough is starting at home and will come into this one with a 4.70 ERA and a record of 3-5 in 13 appearances this season. This will be his seventh start and he will be opposed by Kenta Maeda. This will be start No. 11 for Maeda who is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA.
The Royals are hot at the plate behind Bobby Witt Jr. but they’re still underdogs at home against Minnesota today.
Twins vs. Royals odds, run line and total
Twins vs. Royals prediction and pick
This is the perfect storm for the Royals to sweep the top team in their division. Their best player has caught fire. For the season Bobby Witt Jr has a .768 OPS with 18 home runs and 60 RBI, but he’s been borderline unbelievable in this series.
Witt Jr has a .999 OPS in July and is carrying a lineup that has a .711 OPS as a team this month and is 21st in runs scored. He’s not the only reason to have optimism about the Royals today. Ryan Yarbrough hasn’t been great this season, but he had a good start last time out and most importantly is left-handed.
The Twins desperately need to add somebody at the deadline that can hit lefties because that’s a huge weakness. They are dead last in OPS against lefties with a .657 and Byron Buxton has an OPS of .582 and is hitting .162 against lefties. The first two games of this series have been very high scoring, but I expect this one to be low-scoring and another Kansas City win.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change