Twins vs. Royals prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Back Bobby Witt Jr.'s Bat)

Last 2 games for Bobby Witt Jr. of the @Royals:



9 RBI

8 hits

4 extra-base hits

2 home runs

1 grand slam

1 stolen base



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, only one other MLB player has put up all of those numbers over a 2-game span: Willie Mays (May 12-13, 1958). pic.twitter.com/KkWJ8BzXwB