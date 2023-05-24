Tigers vs. Royals prediction and odds for Wednesday, May 24 (Value on total)
By Reed Wallach
The Royals and Tigers settle a 1-1 series score on Wednesday night with Kansas City handing the ball to its veteran right hander Zach Greinke.
Greinke is not his former All-Star self anymore but will get to face an underwhelming Tigers lineup that is still looking for competent hitting this season. Overall, Detroit is bottom five in nearly all hitting metrics. However, the Royals aren't much better and will have to face a left hander in Matthew Boyd.
Kansas City has struggled all year against southpaws, will Wednesday be different? Here's my best bet for this AL Central matchup along with the odds:
Tigers vs. Royals odds, run line and total
Tigers vs. Royals prediction and pick
It's hard to trust either offense, starting with Detroit, who is 28th in on-base percentage and is striking out on nearly 24% of its at bats. Greinke may be out of form with his diminishing velocity, he is striking out about six batters per nine innings, but he isn't walking many batters and should be able to work around the Tigers porous lineup.
Meanwhile, the Royals offense won't take advantage of Boyd, collectively hitting ..220 as a group against southpaws. The Tigers have the eighth best bullpen ERA this season, so I expect the pitching staff to put together a complete effort against a set of hitters that aren't generating any sort of quality at the plate.
Greinke hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in four starts in a row and is doing a good job of avoiding self-inflicted errors. I expect this game to be a rock fight on Wednesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.