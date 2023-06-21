Royals vs. Tigers prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 21 (Take the UNDER)
The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will throw down on Wednesday afternoon in what will serve as a series tiebreaker between the two AL Central teams.
The Tigers took the first game by a final score of 6-4 and then the Royals evened things up with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
So, who will win this midweek series? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give you my best bet.
Royals vs. Tigers odds, run line, and total
Royals vs. Tigers prediction and pick
Today's pitching matchup isn't certainly something to write home about. Brady Singer (6.33 ERA) will get the start for the Royals and he'll take on Matthew Boyd (5.60 ERA) of the Tigers. This type of pitching matchup probably makes you think you should bet on the OVER, right?
Not so fast. In fact, I'm going to zig when most people are likely going to zag, and take the UNDER instead.
Singer's 6.33 ERA looks better when you see his 4.47 FIP (Field Independent Pitching), and the same thing can be said for Boyd, whose 4.57 FIP is significantly better than his 5.60. ERA. Those types of numbers hint at some positive regression for both pitchers involved in this game.
Both teams have also struggled offensively over the past month. In the past 30 days, they rank 23rd and 25th in OPS. I don't expect their offenses to get hot today.
Let's take the UNDER and root for both pitchers in today's matinee matchup.
