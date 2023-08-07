Royals vs. Red Sox prediction and odds for Monday, August 7 (Back KC as underdog)
The Kansas City Royals have the second worst record in the American League, yet they've been playing some of their best baseball of the season, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.
On Monday, the Royals will start a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, who are reeling after getting swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend.
Let's dive into the betting odds for Monday night's series opener.
Royals vs. Red Sox odds, run line, and total
Royals vs. Red Sox prediction and pick
The Royals recent hot streak hasn't just been luck. Over the past 14 days, they've had a top 10 offense in baseball, ranking ninth in OPS at .788 and fourth in batting average at .276.
The Red Sox have been trending in the complete opposite direction, ranking 22nd (.708) and 21st (.242) over that time span
Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals and he's been fantastic since being acquired by the Royals. In his two starts with Kansas City, he has allowed just one earned run in 11.0 innings pitched.
Brayan Bello has been trending in the opposite direction. He has a 5.59 ERA and a 6.16 FIP over the past month, spanning across five starts.
So, not only are the two offenses in this game trending in opposite directions, but the starting pitchers are as well. That leaves us in a great spot to back the Royals as underdogs on Monday.
