Royals vs. Rays prediction and odds for Sunday, June 25
The Kansas City Royals have managed to take two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend. They can win the series with a third win on Sunday afternoon.
The series finale will feature a pitching matchup between Daniel Lynch (4.45 ERA) and Tyler Glasnow (4.97 ERA).
Let's dive into the odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
Royals vs. Rays odds, run line, and total
Royals vs. Rays prediction and pick
As the Royals have proven so far this series, now is a good time to bet against the Tampa Bay Rays. Their offense has stumbled lately, ranking just 11th in OPS over the last 14 days. That's only slightly better than the Royals who come in at 18th over that stretch.
Today, the Royals get to take on Tyler Glasnow who is taking some time to find his stride so far this season. He sports a 4.97 ERA through his first five starts, including his last game where he allowed six earned runs and six hits in just 4.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
Meanwhile, Daniel Lynch is coming off the best start of his season, recording seven scoreless innings against the Tigers, which resulted in a 1-0 win for the Royals.
If you want to back the Royals to win as big time underdogs today, I wouldn't blame you. But, I'm going to be a little bit more conservative and target the Royals on the +1.5 run line at +118.
I think Kansas City can at least keep this game close.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.