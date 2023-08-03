Mets vs. Royals prediction and odds for Thursday, August 3 (Kansas City will complete series sweep)
The Kansas City Royals have nothing by pride to play for at this point of the season, but they've managed to win two-straight games against the New York Mets, who have officially thrown in the towel on the year.
Can the complete the three-game series sweep this afternoon?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Mets vs. Royals odds, run line, and total
Mets vs. Royals prediction and pick
The Mets have traded both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. As a result, the team has stopped playing with any level of motivation or passion. I want no part in betting on this team for the foreseeable future, so while the Royals have a worse record, I think they're much better suited to win tonight.
Let's also consider the Mets are rolling with Carlos Carrasco tonight, who has been abysmal this season. he's been especially bad of late, allowing 15 earned runs in his last 9.1 innings pitched.
The Royals even have an advantage offensively when you look at their recent numbers. Over the past 14 days, they rank 12th in the Majors in OPS at .759, well above the Mets who come in at 17th at .732.
Let's all bet the Royals to complete the sweep at home tonight.
