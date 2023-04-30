KC Royals workers claim unsafe working conditions, team responds
The KC Royals have struggled on the field so far in the 2023 season, But, SEIU Local 1 union is raising more concerns about the off-field product and conditions.
A press release from the union, which represents more than 250 Royals event services workers, details the unsafe working conditions claims. Multiple current employees claim they lack access to clean drinking water and the team's policies "prevent workers from staying hydrated".
Missouri Director of SEIU Local 1 Christian Rak claims that policy changes two years ago started the problems that event services workers now face.
"For the last 40 years, Local 1 workers have brought their own insulated cups with clean water from home. But then two years ago, the Royals said that was no longer allowed. Now they're issued small plastic Royals-branded squeeze bottles, which leaves them with warm water that runs out halfway through the game. And these are workers who are either stuck in a hot box or constantly moving for hours on end to serve the fans – they need to stay hydrated to stay safe. But the Royals are no longer allowing them to do that, and we don't understand why."- Christian Rak
The workers claim that several factors contribute to these unsanitary conditions. A tollbooth attendant says the water comes "out of a general hose". Meanwhile, usher Kevin James Barron says that "many fans dip their cups into the water jugs that we’re supposed to use". While the mild temperatures so far this season may not cause dehydration, the upcoming summer would present a different challenge to stadium workers.
The KC Royals say they ensure safe working conditions, contradicting the union's claims.
The Royals responded to the claims, saying they have worked with the union to ensure "all employees and staff have a safe work environment".
"We are in ongoing union negotiations with SEIU Local 1. While the request for employees to bring metal water containers into the building was denied, due to safety concerns, the Royals have supplied all employees with a 24-ounce water bottle that can come to and from the stadium. In addition, employees are allowed to bring in any size clear water container if wanted. In addition to the near dozen water fountains throughout the building, the stadium also utilizes large water receptacles throughout the building that allow employees to fill water bottles throughout their day."- Kansas City Royals
SEIU Local 1 says the Royals have rejected the union's proposals to mitigate the issues, but the team has rejected those proposals. Both parties are clear that they are in ongoing negotiations, and have reached agreements in the recent past. On March 16, 2023, SEIU Local 1 announced the ballpark services employees unite reached a three-year labor deal with the Royals. The deal was very advantageous for workers, raising the minimum wage at Kauffman Stadium to $16 per hour and could rise to $21.50 per hour. Union member William Williams called the contract "fair and dignified".
"I am proud of the new contract my coworkers and I negotiated, which will help support us and our families...We came together, we fought for what we deserved, and we won. I am happy that we could come to this agreement before Opening Day and am excited to make sure that Royals fans and visiting fans will get the game day experience we expect them to have."- Wiliam Williams
SEIU Local 1 represents three different bargaining units at Kauffman Stadium and more than 50,000 workers throughout the Midwest.