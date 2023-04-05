Blue Jays vs. Royals prediction and odds for Wednesday, April 5 (Fade stumbling Jays)
The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have split the first two games of their series. Game three is set to take place on Wednesday at 7:40pm et, the only night game on today's slate.
Both teams have worked through their rotation so tonight will be the second appearance for their Opening Day starters. That means Alek Manoah will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and he'll face-off against Zack Greinke.
Let's take a peek at the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Blue Jays vs. Royals odds, spread, and total
Blue Jays vs. Royals prediction and pick
The Blue Jays have not looked themselves in the early stretch of the MLB season, which means now is a good time to fade them until either sportsbooks adjust their odds or they start playing as well as they did last year.
Their offense specifically has been dry, ranking just 14th in OPS through the first week of action. Pair that with the fact Alek Manoah gave up five earned runs and nine hits in his first start and we're looking at a great underdog play in the Royals.
Zack Greinke took the loss in his first start, but it certainly wasn't his fault. He gave up only two earned runs across 5.1 innings of play. If he can put up similar numbers today, the Royals will be in a good spot, especially if they can get after Manoah early.
Give me Kansas City as a home underdog in this spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.