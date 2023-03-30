Wild BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Ends Soon - Claim $1,000 Promo Before It's Too Late
Opening Day is here! The Royals start the season facing the Twins and BetMGM is celebrating the special day with a phenomenal promo to help you start the year with a bang: a bonus bet of up to $1,000! Following a deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM and will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
See below how to claim this wonderful offer and get one step closer to a massive payday.
BetMGM Kansas Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, then your first wager of up to $1,000 is covered. If you lose, it'll be refunded as bonus bets to give you another chance!
Your part is simple. Just follow these easy steps to secure your $1,000 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity
3. Deposit $10 or more
That's all! You're now ready to bet. Once your deposit hits, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM. Bet on anything you'd like and get refunded in bonus bets if things go poorly!
I'd recommend taking a swing at a play with big odds or even backing the Royals to win, knowing you'll either win or get your money back to try again. Thanks to BetMGM, you've got two chances for the price of one!
You must be a new BetMGM user to qualify and the clock is ticking. Sign up for BetMGM now to give yourself a $1,000 bonus and get one step closer to that glorious payout.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.